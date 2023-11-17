CSML sets March 2024 deadline to complete ongoing projects in Kochi

November 17, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - KOCHI

Having extended the time frame to complete its list of projects in the Greater Kochi area to June 2024, Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML) has set March 2024 as the target to complete its ongoing smart road and other infrastructure projects.

CSML had incurred the wrath of city residents and civic agencies for the inordinate delay in completing its projects. On its part, the agency cited contractual issues and delay in shifting utility cables and pipelines as among the reasons for the delay in completing projects.

“The smart road works in Fort Kochi had to be re-tendered since the contracting firm to which they were awarded was unable to complete the works. Likewise, the renovation of the damaged paver-block carriageway at the Vyttila Mobility Hub suffered a delay of many months owing to dilly-dallying by the contractor. It picked pace just recently and would be over by December,” CSML sources said.

Sources in the Kochi Corporation said “slack and ineffective coordination” by CSML with government agencies and the subsequent delay in relocating utilities, resulted in smart road works in the city suffering inordinate delay. Delay on the part of contractors in executing projects further held up works. The agency had to often warn contractors of invoking the ‘risk and cost’ clause (to cover the additional expense incurred for retendering) in case they failed to kick-start works and complete them in a time-bound manner. All this in turn caused much hardships to motorists and pedestrians, even though CSML had adequate funds at its disposal, they added.

The funds helped both the Corporation and the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) restore roads and the Marine Drive walkway that had been crying for upkeep. Critical among the ongoing projects is the reconstruction of the Ernakulam market complex on a 2.15 lakh sq ft premises. CSML is set to take a call on replacing 38,000 street lights in the city and in West Kochi with LED lights, it is learnt.

Office-bearers of Ernakulam District Residents Association Apex Council (EDRAAC) and NGOs like Ernakulam Vikasana Samithi have been citing how many footpaths rebuilt by CSML are not pedestrian-friendly owing to obstacles posed by posts, encroachments, and illegal parking. The worst hit are visually challenged people since such impediments abound in tactile tile pathways.

Sources said it was up to the Corporation, police, and other stakeholders to ensure that footpaths are safe and free of garbage, encroachments and parking. Renewed emphasis has been given to complete ongoing smart road works in Fort Kochi and also to the renovation of parks and open spaces by March 2024, they said.

