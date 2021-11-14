CSML making headway in road infrastructure upgrade in Kochi

Agency has set December as deadline to complete works

After a lull in works due to the pandemic and delay in relocating utility lines, Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) has made considerable headway in upgrading roads, drains, and footpaths in the city hub.

The agency has set December as the deadline to complete all works related to smart and other roads, barring the one to upgrade Bannerjee Road, its drains and footpaths and to install around 60 LED street lights on the corridor.

“Our first major task was to widen and upgrade Abraham Madamakkal Road that links High Court Junction and the Goshree Bridge. Ninety per cent of the work is over. The bridge en route was widened, while tarring and road markings will shortly be completed. Similarly, Shanmugham Road and the stretch of D.H. Road from Club Road to Jos Junction will be upgraded in a month’s time. Works on Park Avenue Road too are getting over,” said CSML sources.

MoRTH norms

“All the road, drain and footpath upgrading works are being done as per norms of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways [MoRTH]. Under the defect-liability clause, the contracting firm concerned would be held liable for any damage or sinking that occurs within another three years. Their bank guarantee and retention of 5% of the contract amount are a surety,” said the sources.

Much more work could have been completed but for the rains playing spoilsport, especially with tarring. The Kerala State Electricity Board stands to benefit the most from the infrastructure upgrade, since a huge volume of its overhead power lines have been converted into underground cables. This is in addition to Kerala Water Authority pipelines that were relocated, many of them well away from sewage lines where they stood the risk of contamination. All these works were done by four sets of contractors – those dealing with civil works, utility shifting, electrical and installation of smart LED lights. Any delay by a contractor had its repercussion on rest of the works, added the sources.

Works in Fort Kochi and Mattancherry too have made considerable progress, but for pending smart road works in Fort Kochi, where the contractor was unable to complete the works. The paving of Synagogue Lane in Mattancherry will be completed in a fortnight while street lights resembling the Star of David have been envisaged there, it is learnt.

Encroachments

Mayor M. Anilkumar said Kochi Corporation provided all support to CSML in completing the upgrading works. Responding to widespread concern about vendors and vehicles encroaching onto upgraded footpaths, he said stern action was on the anvil, since they were meant for pedestrians and cyclists, wherever cycle lanes were being readied. “The CSML works have been able to usher in a new culture, wherein pedestrians, bicyclists and public transport systems will be accorded their due,” he added.