CSML launches online survey to gather opinion on bicycle lanes in Kochi

Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) has launched an online survey to gather the opinion of the people of Kochi regarding bicycling, in order to hew out cycle lanes in the city.

The survey is open for ideas from citizens through the link https://forms.gle/6qzMKNPicPY2PwMs9. The online survey comes in the wake of CSML hosting the first core committee meeting of the India Cycles4Change Challenge on Thursday. The meeting was held to finalise the route and the implementation strategy of the challenge. The core committee discussed the possibilities of implementing dedicated cycle lanes or tracks in different parts of the city.

The meeting chaired by Alkesh Kumar Sharma, CEO of CSML, had as participants District Collector S. Suhas and officials representing the Kochi Corporation, Motor Vehicles Department, traffic police, Kochi Metro Rail Limited, GIZ team and Centre for Heritage, Environment and Development and bicycle enthusiasts. India Cycles4Change challenge is an initiative of Smart Cities Mission and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to help cities connect with their citizens as well as experts, to develop a unified vision and initiatives to promote bicycling and its infrastructure.

“As bicycling should be a fun activity, it is essential to carry out awareness programmes and improve road infrastructure to enhance the facilities for cyclists. The intent of the challenge is to give feel-good effect to cyclists and encourage more people to take up cycling not only for leisure but also as a mode of transport to places of work. Awareness programmes will be carried out after Onam,” said Mr. Sharma.

CSML has to do a pilot project, which includes a 5-km stretch, in the city and submit a proposal to win the India Cycles4Change Challenge. October 14 is the last date for submission of the proposal.