CSML invites designs for Streets for People challenge

Kochi

22 December 2020 02:10 IST

Initiative aims at promoting pedestrian-friendly and safe public places

Aimed at promoting pedestrian-friendly, child-friendly and safe and happy public spaces / streets in Kochi, Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) has invited designs from the public for the Streets for People challenge.

It is an initiative of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and Smart Cities Mission to encourage people to create a flagship walking initiative in cities, focusing on placemaking, liveability, and pedestrian-friendly neighbourhoods.

The designs should have fair distribution of spaces, safety, and security for all users, comfort, sensitivity to local surroundings, liveability and environmental stability, pedestrian-friendly streets, activity area, shopping area, interaction spaces, and kids play area.

Advertising

Advertising

“CSML has shortlisted four major sites / streets to promote pedestrian-friendly spaces. They are Vasco Da Gama Square in Fort Kochi, P.T. Usha Road, streets along Eruveli and Kalvathy canals in West Kochi, and Jew Town in Mattancherry. The winning design will first be tested at the ground level. It will be implemented after modifications, based on site conditions and approvals. Participants can propose similar sites within the Kochi Corporation area,” said Jafar Malik, Chief Executive Officer, CSML.

Professionals and students of architecture, urban design, and planning are eligible to participate in the contest. Registration will close on January 1, 2021.

The final submission will end on January 10, and winners will be announced on January 17. Those winning the first, second and third prizes will get ₹25,000, ₹15,000, and ₹10,000 respectively. Others will get a certificate for participation.

The evaluation will be done by a panel of experts. CSML is collaborating with GIZ, a German development agency, to implement the winning design. For registration and details, visit https://smartnet.niua.org/indiastreetchallenge/cities/kochi/.