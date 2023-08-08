ADVERTISEMENT

CSML allots ₹12 crore for modernisation of KSRTC bus station in Kochi

August 08, 2023 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - KOCHI

KSRTC’s land at Karikkamuri to be handed over to Vyttila Mobility Hub as part of project; ₹6.3 crore allocated for renovation of hockey turf at Maharaja’s College ground

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Construction Corporation will prepare a detailed project report for the modernisation of the bus station. | Photo Credit: R.K. NITHIN

The director board of Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) has allotted ₹12 crore for the modernisation of the KSRTC bus station and ₹6.3 crore for the renovation of the hockey turf at the Maharaja’s College ground respectively.

A higher ground free of waterlogging at the KSRTC’s land at Karikkamuri will be handed over to the Vyttila Mobility Hub as part of the modernisation project. A bus shelter and a toilet complex will be set up in this area at a cost of ₹12 crore. Private buses will also be permitted at the renovated space. The project has been designed in a way to help passengers from South railway and metro stations reach the bus station without much hurdles, said a communication issued by Mayor M. Anilkumar here on Monday.

The Kerala State Construction Corporation will prepare a detailed project report for the modernisation of the bus station. About 50% of the allocated fund will be handed over to the Vyttila Mobility Hub Society till the corporation submits the detailed project report. The society will coordinate the construction work, it said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The ₹6.3-crore fund allocated for the renovation of the hockey turf will be handed over to Sports Kerala Foundation Ltd. under the Department of Sports. The foundation will execute the work. About 50% of the allocation will be handed over in the first phase as per the detailed project report. Mr. Anilkumar said that the two projects would help in stepping up basic infrastructure in Kochi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US