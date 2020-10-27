CSL signs pact with Italian shipbuilder

Kochi

27 October 2020 20:16 IST

Training and design among areas of cooperation

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) and M/s. Fincantieri of Italy, one of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation in the areas of design, shipbuilding, ship repair, and marine equipment manufacturing, besides training and skill development.

The agreement sets the ground for a strategic partnership aimed at business development for mutual benefit as well as potential indignation in the identified areas of cooperation in line with the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’ vision of the Indian government, according to a release by CSL. M/s. Fincantieri was a leader in diversification and innovation with over 230 years of history and more than 7,000 vessels built, operating 18 shipyards in four continents, said the release.

The agreement would kick-start the development of cutting-edge solutions in strategic advanced sectors in India and offer latest technology products both for Indian and global markets, the release added.

The agreement was signed by Bejoy Bhasker, Director (Technical) of Cochin Shipyard, and Achille Fulfaro, Senior Vice President (Sales) of M/s. Fincantieri, Naval Vessel Business Unit, through a videoconference on Tuesday.