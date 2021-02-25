CSL signs pact for building dredgers

The public sector Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) and IHC Holland BV, a Dutch firm doing design and construction of dredgers, for making world-class dredgers.
The MoU was signed in the presence of Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Mansukh Mandaviya, in Delhi, according to a press release.
The release said the DCI was in talks with the shipyard, which expressed its willingness to construct Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger (TSHD) adhering to the best designs and technologies available globally.
“The CSL and IHC Holland BV have arrived at an understanding to work together to provide locally built world-class dredgers. High capacity dredgers in the range of 8,000 Cu mtr to 12,000 Cu mtr are complex equipment being built in India for the first time,” the release quoted Madhu S. Nair, Chairman and Managing Director of the Cochin Shipyard, as saying.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath