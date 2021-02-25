CSL signs pact for building dredgers

The public sector Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) and IHC Holland BV, a Dutch firm doing design and construction of dredgers, for making world-class dredgers.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Mansukh Mandaviya, in Delhi, according to a press release.

The release said the DCI was in talks with the shipyard, which expressed its willingness to construct Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger (TSHD) adhering to the best designs and technologies available globally.

“The CSL and IHC Holland BV have arrived at an understanding to work together to provide locally built world-class dredgers. High capacity dredgers in the range of 8,000 Cu mtr to 12,000 Cu mtr are complex equipment being built in India for the first time,” the release quoted Madhu S. Nair, Chairman and Managing Director of the Cochin Shipyard, as saying.