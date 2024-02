February 24, 2024 03:57 am | Updated 03:57 am IST - KOCHI

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has handed over to Kochi Water Metro Limited (KWML) yet another electric hybrid ferry, on Friday.

This is the 13th of the total fleet of 23 ferries that the KWML had placed an order for. A delivery protocol signing ceremony held in this regard was attended by among others, CSL Chief GM Harikrishnan S., and KWML Chief GM Shaji P. Janardhanan, says a release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.