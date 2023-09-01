CSL does steel cutting for state-of-the-art vessels for European client

September 01, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) marked a significant milestone on Friday with the steel-cutting ceremony being held for two state-of-the-art commissioning and service operating vessels (CSOVs) for its European client M/s. Pelagic Wind Service Ltd., Cyprus, bridging innovation, sustainable technology, and global collaboration, according to an official release.

The European firm is a frontrunner in the offshore wind sector, dedicated to commissioning, servicing and maintaining wind farms. The shipyard securing the prestigious contract proves India’s prowess in shipbuilding and innovation.

CSOVs, designed for the demanding offshore wind industry, are poised to revolutionise commissioning, servicing, maintenance and operational functions. Bolstered by green technologies such as methanol-fuelled engines built in India by MAN Diesel and fortified with extensive battery banks, these vessels show India’s commitment to integrating futuristic solutions aligned with global decarbonisation targets. It also shows India’s emergence as a preferred global hub for the production of high-value, next-generation vessels, the release says.

Shripad Naik, Minister of State for Ports, Shipping, Waterways and Tourism, presided over the virtual inauguration ceremony. He spoke of how the project exemplified the ‘Make in India — Make for the World’ initiative. “These CSOVs will not only bolster our nation’s shipbuilding reputation but also contribute significantly to the offshore wind industry’s growth. The total project cost for these two vessels is estimated at ₹1,000 crore, underscoring the substantial investment in advanced manufacturing and sustainable technologies,” Mr. Naik added.

CSL Chairman and Managing Director Madhu S. Nair said the event marked a significant leap forward in the global maritime landscape as the shipyard embarked on a ‘prestigious journey’. He highlighted CSL’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and global collaboration that the project signified and said that the project reaffirmed India’s position in the international shipbuilding map as a preferred destination for crafting high-value, new-generation vessels. “The shipyard was a testament to India’s shipbuilding prowess, consistently delivering cutting-edge solutions in shipbuilding and maintenance,” he added.

