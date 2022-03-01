CSEZ pulled up for discharge of untreated waste water

It results in pollution of Chitrapuzha and Kadambrayar, says PCB report

The Central Pollution Control Board had included Chitrapuzha and Kadambrayar (in picutre) among the 21 critically polluted water stretches in Kerala. | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu

It results in pollution of Chitrapuzha and Kadambrayar, says PCB report

The Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has issued a notice to the Cochin Special Economic Zone (CSEZ) citing discharge of untreated waste water from its industrial units, resulting in pollution of Chitrapuzha and Kadambrayar.

A report prepared by the board on pollution of Kadambrayar and submitted before the Assembly Committee on Environment stated that the common effluent treatment plant at the CSEZ is not functioning properly.

A surprise inspection held by the board on January 20 found that partially treated waste water is being released into a drain inside the zone premises.

This outlet is leading to the drain in Thuthiyoor, which is connected to Chitrapuzha. Samples of partially treated waste water were collected from the CSEZ as part of the inspection.

As per the report submitted before the Assembly Committee on Environment, the common effluent treatment plant at CSEZ has a capacity to treat 1.6 million litres of waste water daily. Presently, the industrial units are generating about 1,490 kilo litres per day of waste water.

The board has stated that it will initiate legal measures against the CSEZ authorities, if the shortcomings in the common effluent treatment plant are not resolved. A senior official of the CSEZ said that measures have been taken to resolve the shortcomings and a reply has been furnished before the board.

The Central Pollution Control Board had included Chitrapuzha and Kadambrayar among the 21 critically polluted water stretches in the State.

Chitrapuzha flows through the Ambalamedu area and joins Kadambrayar near Brahmapuram. It then flows southwards and joins the Vembanad lake at Thevara ferry.

Five drains were identified as joining the polluted stretch. They included the drain joining Chitrapuzha near the Brahmapuram yard, drain from the Kochi Refinery area, Athikkayi branch, drain joining Chitrapuzha from the Cochin Special Economic Zone, and Vettuvelikkadavu (Konothupuzha joining Chitrapuzha).

The board had submitted a report before the National Green Tribunal in March last year stating that some establishments are discharging untreated or partially treated effluents into the drain leading to the Kadambrayar.