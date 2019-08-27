CRV force gaining strength in district

The Community Rescue Volunteer (CRV) force of the Fire and Rescue Services Department is gaining strength in the district with the number fast swelling towards the 2,000-mark.

As on July 31, as many as 1,732 volunteers had joined the ranks spread over 18 fire stations in the district.

Except for the Muvattupuzha station, all others have already enlisted considerable number of volunteers who are being trained to extend able assistance to firefighters during emergencies. The Kothamangalam fire station has the most number of volunteers (320) followed by Gandhi Nagar (171), Pattimattom (168), North Paravur (136), Aluva (122), Koothattukulam (121), and Angamaly (110).

Ward-level unit

“We are aiming at creating a ward-level CRV unit of a minimum of 30 volunteers across the district. People willing to put in volunteer service are considered for the force, and the response has been good. We have also started issuing identity cards to the volunteers,” said A.S. Jogy, District Fire Officer. Fire station-level WhatsApp groups are also being formed to facilitate flow of information and mobilise volunteers during emergencies.

With the station authorities having contact numbers of all volunteers, mobilising them would be rather easy.

“During last year’s floods, volunteers had come in handy for rescue operations. Their local know-how proved really helpful not just in rescue operations but also in mobilising equipment at short notice. Though we had put volunteers in the district on notice during this year’s floods too, the situation was not serious enough to mobilise them,” said Mr. Jogy.

Recently, a CRV unit of 25-odd Ham Radio Operators was formed under the Gandhi Nagar unit. They were also given a day-long training.

Volunteers are being imparted training in first aid, operation of basic firefighting equipment, and familiarisation with fire tenders and equipment used therein, thus giving them a sense of how they can be of help to fire and rescue personnel at a disaster site.

The training sessions are organised in keeping with the convenience of volunteers either at the fire station or a place of common choice.