Cruise vessel Nefertiti resumes service

The luxury cruise vessel Nefertiti.

KOCHI

26 October 2020 22:27 IST

Number of passengers capped at 100

The KSINC's cruise vessel Nefertiti, the sole seaworthy luxury vessel in the region that is capable of carrying up to 200 passengers into the sea, has resumed service with a four-hour sunset cruise from its terminal here, after a seven-month gap due to the pandemic.

The number of passengers has been temporarily capped at 100, considering COVID-19 regulations. Thermal screening and other aspects mandated by the protocol have been adhered to. The sunset cruise begins at 3.30 p.m. and ends at 7.30 p.m. This is an hour more than the cruise the vessel used to operate during pre-COVID days.

The KSINC has fixed ₹499 as the tarriff for children aged between 5 to 10 years, while it is ₹1,999 for adults. The cruise is complementary for children aged below five years. The tariff includes dinner that is served on board at dusk.

The vessel operates up to 12 nautical miles into the sea. Its next scheduled cruise is slated for November 8.

The tickets can be booked at www.nefertiticruise.com. For details call 97446 01234 or 98462 11144.

Nefertiti, named after an Egyptian queen, is designed to host events as well. “It has among other amenities, a banquet hall and AC restaurant, apart from a 3-D theatre and game station. Enquiries have resumed, to host weddings and parties for up to 100 people,” sources in the agency said.

The KSINC’s vessels that conduct multiple cruises every day - Sagara Rani-1 and Sagara Rani-2, will resume service shortly, from Marine Drive.

Container roro service

In the meantime, the agency is set to commence operation of the first of two roro vessels in the Willington Island-Bolghatty Island route from November 1. The vessels owned by IWAI were built at the Cochin Shipyard. KSINC would operate the two vessels which can carry container-laden lorries in the route.

The agency already operates a pair of roro vessels in the Vypeen-Fort Kochi route.