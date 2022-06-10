Kochi

CRS inspects Kochi metro extension

The Commissioner for Rail Safety (CRS) Abhay Kumar Rai inspected piers and bearings on Kochi metro’s 1.80 km Pettah-S.N. Junction extension on Friday, the second day of inspecting the corridor. A metro train too was operated through the corridor as part of this. A synopsis of the inspection will be readied on Saturday.


