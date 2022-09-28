PFI ban: CRPF personnel deployed at RSS office in Aluva

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
September 28, 2022 18:30 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A 15-member Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) team was deployed at the office of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Aluva on Wednesday following the Centre’s ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI). The personnel were drawn from the Pallippuram battalion of the CRPF.

Also Read
PFI in Kerala disbands itself?

RSS leader K.K. Balram said security for the office had been stepped up based on intelligence reports that termed the region as ‘sensitive’. “We have also been told that five CRPF personnel will be deployed at the RSS office in Kaloor,” he added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

It is learnt that the CRPF deployment at the Aluva office followed the inference that the PFI has considerable presence in the region.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
unrest, conflicts and war

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app