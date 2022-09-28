PFI ban: CRPF personnel deployed at RSS office in Aluva

A 15-member Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) team was deployed at the office of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Aluva on Wednesday following the Centre’s ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI). The personnel were drawn from the Pallippuram battalion of the CRPF.

RSS leader K.K. Balram said security for the office had been stepped up based on intelligence reports that termed the region as ‘sensitive’. “We have also been told that five CRPF personnel will be deployed at the RSS office in Kaloor,” he added.

It is learnt that the CRPF deployment at the Aluva office followed the inference that the PFI has considerable presence in the region.