CRPF officer’s body to be brought today

It was on Monday that Shahul Harshan last spoke to his family members residing at Aluva.

In less than 24 hours, a pall of gloom descended on his residence ‘S.S. Bhavan’ at Souhruda Nagar on the Police Station Road after the close relatives and neighbours received the news about the tragic death of the 28-year-old Assistant Commandant belonging to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). He was shot dead allegedly by a drunk jawan while on election duty in Jharkhand around 9.30 p.m. on Monday.

Family members said that they had initially received news that he was killed in a Maoist attack. Later, CRPF officials clarified that the incident occurred after a jawan opened fire on Shahul and another CRPF man, who was also killed in the incident.

A B.Tech graduate, Shahul had last visited home during the Onam celebrations. He is survived by father Balan, mother Leela and a sister.

His body will be flown to the Cochin International Airport on Wednesday.