Crowd management system at Sabarimala put in place, HC told

December 12, 2022 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The State government on Monday informed the Kerala High Court that necessary arrangements had already been made for the management of Sabarimala pilgrims at Nilakkal, Pamba, and Sannidhanam and the decision to increase the opening time of the sanctum sanctorum had already been implemented. The State government also told the court that it had been decided to restrict the online booking per day to 90,000. However, spot bookings would be permitted without any restrictions. It had also been decided to accelerate the climbing of the holy steps by pilgrims from the present 67 to 70 pilgrims per minute to 75 to 80 pilgrims per minute. The government pleader also submitted that for proper crowd management, the footfall at Sabarimala had been restricted to 85,000 per day. In fact, 100 Indian Reserve Battalion personnel had been deployed in addition to 400 police personnel to control the crowd at the Sannidhanam.

The court was also informed that steps were being taken to ensure that the parking of vehicles at Nilakkal parking grounds was regulated appropriately to ensure that the maximum number of vehicles were parked in all 16 parking grounds at Nilakkal. The maximum number of vehicles that could be parked had been reduced to 6,500. Meanwhile, the court directed the Transport Commissioner to ensure that two or three vehicles covered all over with advertisements and operated by KSRTC for the Nilakkal-Pamba chain service were not used for the transportation of pilgrims. The court said that it was causing a distraction to the drivers of other vehicles and had flouted directives of the High Court in this regard.