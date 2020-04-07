Crowd management in shops to be a challenge post lockdown

Managements of grocery stores and shops selling essentials remain confused on crowd management after the proposed phased lifting of lockdown as they have started witnessing a spike in the number of customers from Monday.

Even though it is not a surge, there has been an increase in the number of persons coming out of their homes over the past two days. “We can see an increase in vehicles plying on roads, especially in second towns of the district. The authorities will have to soon come up with a plan for crowd management before the first phase of the calibrated lifting of the lockdown period,” according to traders.

An owner of a grocery store in Aluva said the number of customers visiting his shop had gone up compared to last week. “There is a general perception among visitors that the situation has not worsened as feared. They are also confident of a return to normalcy, with the government itself taking steps for a phased comeback,” he said.

The manager of a grocery retail chain pointed out that some relaxations in the existing curbs on the entry of customers would have to be implemented at least by the end of the week to ease the sudden increase in footfalls.

“Now, we are admitting only five persons inside the store. An average five to ten persons will be waiting outside as per the present scenario. This may not be the scene after April 14, if the authorities go in for a partial lifting of the lockdown,” he said.

Shop owners said that the authorities should ensure that those going out to buy essentials should wear masks. It was always better to permit one person from a house to buy essentials.

Some of the customers waiting in a queue outside a retail shop said that traders could ease the situation by asking their employees to help customers speed up the process of picking groceries and vegetables. They also complained that the doorstep delivery announced by many retail stores was not efficient.