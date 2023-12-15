GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Crowd management at Sabarimala is under control, State tells HC

December 15, 2023 12:31 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The State government on Thursday informed a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court that crowd management at Nilakkal, Pampa and the Sannidhanam are under control.

The government told the Bench led by Justice Anil K. Narendran that when there was overcrowding at the Sannidhanam, certain restrictions were imposed on the movement of the pilgrims from Nilakkal to Pampa. The restriction could be lifted only when there was sufficient outflow from the Sannidhanam and Pampa.

It was noticed by the Sabarimala Special Commissioner during inspection that excess fee was being collected from vehicles in a parking ground of the Travancore Devaswom Board at Erumely. Therefore, a fine of ₹5,000 was imposed on the contractor of the parking ground.

The court also directed the Executive Magistrate, Erumely to take necessary steps to ensure that pilgrims are not exploited by any contractors or persons running hotels and restaurants at Erumely by collecting excess charges.

The court also asked the secretary of the Erumely grama panchayat to ensure that no excess fee was collected at any private parking grounds of Erumely and that there were no unlicenced parking ground .

