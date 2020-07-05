Crowd control a priority as Chambakkara market gears up for reopening

Amid fears of a possible intervention by authorities to shut down the Chambakkara fish market, the stakeholders met here on Sunday and decided to reopen the market on Tuesday, after putting in place crowd control measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The meeting was attended by fish workers, brokers, wholesalers and retailers as well as representatives of the health wing of the Kochi Corporation.

The meeting decided that the market would remain closed on Monday to make arrangements for the reopening on Tuesday. The market remained shut on Sunday with no business transactions, a practice in place since the start of the lockdown in March.

“We have decided to open the market with strict instructions to buyers and sellers,” said Corporation councillor V.P. Chandran, who is also the chairman of the Chambakkara Market Samrakshana Samithi, which will oversee the new arrangements.

Chambakkara market is basically a wholesalers’ hub and they will get first preference. The wholesale business will take place between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. This will be followed by retail buyers between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. People will be allowed to enter the market in groups of 50 only. Each group will be given 30 minutes to complete their transactions and leave the space for the next batch.

A counter will be established to provide passes to those coming to do business at the market. Only those with the passes will be allowed in. Masks and physical distancing will be compulsory. Sanitisation aspects too would be taken care of, said Mr. Chandran. Those who come to the market will have to furnish their names, addresses and contact details before entering.

The decision to place curbs on the volume of people in the market comes in the wake of the city police arresting 20 people on Saturday after they were found violating COVID-19 norms. Though they were released on bail later in the day, the Corporation health authorities and the police issued a warning that if the violations continued, the market might be shut down.

Corporation Secretary Rahul R. Pillai said those who transacted business in the market had to take a decision on following norms to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

It has been learnt that the Corportion will discuss on Monday issues related to markets such as Chambakkara that had posed a threat of spread of the disease.