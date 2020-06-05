Crores spent, but city’s canal system still in tatters

Cleaning of Karanakodam Thodu in Kochi in progress as part of Operation Breakthrough.

KOCHI

05 June 2020 00:52 IST

‘Cleaning and desilting not a permanent solution to waterlogging issues’

Though crores of rupees are being spent every year on pre-monsoon work, the core issues with canal and drain network remain unresolved.

Over and above the Kochi Corporation’s expenditure of nearly ₹7 crore every year on cleaning and desilting drains and canals, the district administration’s Operation Breakthrough in two phases has taken up projects worth ₹20 crore, mostly to do with clearing canals.

While the corporation handles the Thevara-Perandoor canal, Seena Thodu, and small drains in each division, Karanakodam Thodu, Koyithara canal, and Changadampokku Thodu are covered by Operation Breakthrough. Additionally, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has taken up work of connecting Karanakodam Thodu and Changadampokku Thodu near the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium metro station.

Work on Mullassery canal will be taken up as part of Operation Breakthrough, but only after rain, as it is likely to take up to three months. Clearing the canal could have avoided waterlogging in the KSRTC bus station area.

But cleaning and desilting appear to be a hasty fix to waterlogging issues. “There are several sewage pipes, even from large establishments, that are directly connected to drains and canals. Garbage, including bottles and cement bags clogging small drains, are dumped into the canals,” said P.M. Harris, chairperson of the corporation works standing committee.

The issue of encroachments too has to be dealt with. “There are walls that have been constructed almost on canals. The corporation, district administration, and other departments should coordinate to get them cleared in the long term without any political interference,” he said.

“We are spending crores of rupees every year on cleaning and desilting. But cleaning itself will not resolve waterlogging in the long run. Even Operation Breakthrough has no permanent solution, though we expected one after the initial high-level meeting that presented the project,” Mr. Harris added.

According to an engineer associated with corporation projects, if the issue of waste and sewage finding itself in canals did not persist, desilting might be necessary only once in two years.

Another engineer at the corporation said the fencing work taken up under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) had been a step towards keeping canals free of waste. But the work is yet to be completed. Regular maintenance when obstructions arise rather than a single annual maintenance is also important, he added.

Mr. Harris said besides desilting, regular maintenance had been added to agreements with contractors this year.

Corporation officials see the upcoming ₹1500-crore KMRL project to “rejuvenate” canals as a panacea. Five canals — Edappally canal, Chilavannoor, Thevara-Perandoor canal, Thevara canal, and Market canal — will be covered by the project. It will be implemented by a Netherlands-based joint venture company, and the DPR is being prepared. Apart from cleaning, the project envisages a complete overhaul of canals, KMRL sources said. The project also includes widening of canals and rehabilitating over 700 people living alongside them, besides constructing walkways and bicycle tracks.

However, former Mayor K.J. Sohan said it was the responsibility of the corporation to manage canals. “The civic body should be strengthened rather than handing over canals to other agencies,” he said, pointing to the situation on M.G. Road where pavements readied by the metro agencies were being pulled apart.

A senior Irrigation Department official said the fixes were simple and did not require a project worth over ₹1,000 crore. “The electrical substation at Kaloor got flooded last year because a 16-metre-wide canal near it had been reduced to around 1.5 metres and covered with a slab. This is a problem of our own making,” he added. Bringing canals to their original width taking survey records as a reference is a near-perfect solution, he said.