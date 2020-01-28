Crop raids by elephants, boars make life tough for farmers

Farmers living close to the forests at Panankuzhi and Kodanad, near Perumbavoor, are an exasperated lot with wild elephants and boars regularly raiding their land, mostly looking for food.

Troubles caused by wild animals have persisted over the last year, but it has grown more serious and frequent of late, says John K. Jacob, a farmer, who has lost pineapple, tapioca, banana and coconut crops to elephant and boar attacks recently.

Living close to Panankuzhi may look romantic to outsiders and tourists, but it is a dangerous game for farmers, says he, pointing to pineapple plants uprooted by elephants and tuber crops targeted by wild boars.

On most days, the animals appear close to farmlands about 6 p.m. on the lower reaches of the Periyar, waiting for dusk to set in and then begin raiding crops by about 8 p.m. They continue to stay on the farmlands during the night, retreating only with the morning light, he says. The recent appearance of a rogue tusker has also increased fears, he adds.

The Department of Forests is looking to erect electric fencing powered by solar energy as a solution. Work on 5-km of solar fencing will begin soon as an agreement has been signed with a contracting company, says an official. However, both farmers and people’s representatives had pointed out their inefficiency in preventing or even containing frequent attacks from wild animals. Mr. John says while electric fencing is helpful, most of them are not maintained properly and, as a result, the fences are destroyed by the elephants.

M.P. Prakash, member of Koovappady block panchayat and welfare standing committee chairman, says electric fencing will only be a partial solution to the problem. It is time for the Forest Department to consider brining back Neelakandan, a kumki elephant that was taken away from Kodanad elephant kral and sent to Wayanad for training. Neelakandan can be brought back and used to chase away the present set of wild elephants, he adds.