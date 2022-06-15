Critical care block for Ernakulam medical college hospital

Special Correspondent June 15, 2022 19:49 IST

It will be set up at a cost of ₹23.75 crore

A critical care block at an estimated cost of ₹23.75 crore will be set up at the Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam. The four-storey building will be spread over 40,000 sq.ft. The facilities proposed include four emergency trauma operation theatres, minor operation theatres, 20 ICU beds, and 50 high dependency beds. The pharmacy and casualty wings will be shifted to the new block, once the construction is complete, according to an official communication. A central team comprising representatives of John Hopkins Programme for International Education in Gynaecology and Obstetrics, New Delhi, WAPCOS-Ernakulam, and National Health Mission found the site identified suitable for the project. They also discussed the project plan prepared by a team led by Dr. Ganesh Mohan, Superintendent. The work is expected to be over in a year, said the release.



