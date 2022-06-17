Crime publisher Nandakumar arrested

The Ernakulam North police on Friday morning arrested Nandakumar, publisher of the magazine Crime, from his residence at Elamakkara on a petition filed by a former woman employee.

The petitioner accused Nandakumar of verbally abusing her publicly and outraging her modesty. The petition was lodged with the District Police Chief (Kochi City) following which a case was registered on Wednesday.

“According to the petitioner, Nandakumar asked her to create a derogatory video of a woman minister and, when she objected, verbal abuses were hurled at her,” police sources said.

He has been booked under provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and IPC Sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman). The arrest was made following a probe carried out by a team under Ernakulam Central Assistant Commissioner C. Jayakumar.

His arrest comes against the backdrop of allegations levelled by solar scam case accused Saritha S. Nair that he had conspired against the Chief Minister with the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh and Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) leader P.C. George at his office.

Nandakumar, however, earlier this week denied the allegations claiming that he had never held a meeting with the said persons. He had said that he had merely planned a joint interview with Mr. George and Ms. Swapna, which, however, did not materialise.