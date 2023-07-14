ADVERTISEMENT

Crime Branch to seek custody of key accused in drug smuggling racket

July 14, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Crime Branch (CB) Central Unit-II, Ernakulam, probing a case registered in connection with the alleged smuggling of narcotic substances abroad through the Cochin International Airport and via Mumbai will seek the custody of a key member of the racket for further investigation.

Antony P.T., 43, of Kuthiyathod in Cherthala was arrested earlier this week after the police found him to be the key link in the drug smuggling network. He had also allegedly used carriers for drug smuggling.

He was arrested in connection with an incident in which a resident of Nayarambalam was arrested with 2-kg heroin at the Kuwait airport in January 2018. Though the Nayarambalam resident claimed innocence and said he was set up by the accused, who reportedly handed him the bag containing the drugs, he remains imprisoned there for the last five years.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The man’s father approached the High Court, following which the Crime Branch unit was entrusted with the investigation in 2021. The accused allegedly arranged a visa for the man, promising him a job in West Asia. At the time of departure, the accused allegedly handed him the bag containing the drugs.

The investigation agency is confident that the custodial interrogation of the accused will throw light on the drug smuggling operations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US