Crime Branch to seek custody of key accused in drug smuggling racket

July 14, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Crime Branch (CB) Central Unit-II, Ernakulam, probing a case registered in connection with the alleged smuggling of narcotic substances abroad through the Cochin International Airport and via Mumbai will seek the custody of a key member of the racket for further investigation.

Antony P.T., 43, of Kuthiyathod in Cherthala was arrested earlier this week after the police found him to be the key link in the drug smuggling network. He had also allegedly used carriers for drug smuggling.

He was arrested in connection with an incident in which a resident of Nayarambalam was arrested with 2-kg heroin at the Kuwait airport in January 2018. Though the Nayarambalam resident claimed innocence and said he was set up by the accused, who reportedly handed him the bag containing the drugs, he remains imprisoned there for the last five years.

The man’s father approached the High Court, following which the Crime Branch unit was entrusted with the investigation in 2021. The accused allegedly arranged a visa for the man, promising him a job in West Asia. At the time of departure, the accused allegedly handed him the bag containing the drugs.

The investigation agency is confident that the custodial interrogation of the accused will throw light on the drug smuggling operations.