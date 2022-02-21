Crime Branch serves notice on Dileep’s lawyer

In case of alleged threatening, bid to influence witness

The Crime Branch, which is investigating a case related to the alleged threatening and attempt to influence a witness in the actor assault case, has served a notice on senior lawyer K. Raman Pillai for recording his statement.

Incidentally, Mr. Pillai has been representing actor Dileep, the eighth accused in the actor assault case in the trial court and also in the Kerala High Court.

Advocates to protest today

Protesting against the police action, the Kerala High Court Advocates’ Association has decided to organise a protest meeting at the Kerala High Court at 1 p.m. on February 22. The association has decided to legally fight the police action, said Rajesh Vijayan, president of the association.

The notice, which was issued by S. Amminikuttan, Deputy Superintendent-3 of the Crime Branch, Kottayam, wanted the lawyer to be ready at his residence or office on February 16 for recording the statement. The police reportedly postponed the date to February 20, Sunday, as the lawyer expressed his inability to give the statement on a working day. However, no police officer visited the lawyer on Sunday for recording the statement, said those associated with the office of Mr. Pillai.

Against interest of justice

In his reply to the Crime Branch, Mr. Pillai stated that it was not in the interest of justice and not permissible to include him as a witness in the case under investigation as he was representing the actor in the court. Asking a lawyer, who was defending an accused in the case, to give information and share communication was illegal. The privileged professional commutation between a lawyer and his client was explicitly protected under Section 126 of the Indian Evidence Act, he stated.

While asking the police officer to withdraw the notice, Mr. Pillai said he was bound by the Advocates Act, which called upon every advocate to fearlessly uphold his professional duties and protect the legitimate interests of his clients. Even a discussion with the police officer about the case under trial or anything connected with the pending proceedings or any affairs connected to the proceedings was impermissible and uncalled for, he stated.