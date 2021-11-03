Crime Branch registers another case against Monson

KOCHI

Accused of selling fake antiquities to Thrissur businessman

The Crime Branch (CB) investigating alleged fraudster Monson Mavunkal registered yet another case against him on Wednesday.

He was charged with cheating a Thrissur-based businessman, Anish George, of ₹15 lakh by selling him fake antiquities and cosmetics. Among his many claims was that he was a recognised cosmetologist.

Monson had allegedly sold the businessman a Bible and Quran, which he claimed, were over 100 years old. By the time the businessman realised the trickery and demanded a refund, Monson got arrested.

Monson had reportedly sold the businessman several exorbitantly charged creams and ointments. The Crime Branch is probing the details.

He has been charged with IPC Section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), and 419 (punishment for cheating by personation).

The police are collecting further details about the financial transactions.

His arrest will be recorded in the case shortly.

This was the 11th case to be registered against Monson. Altogether, he has been found to have cheated people of around ₹26 crore.

The Crime Branch is also expected to get Monson’s custody in the case registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Thursday.

The investigators have already recorded the statement of the survivor in the case.