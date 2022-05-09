Crime Branch questions Kavya Madhavan for nearly four hours in actor assault case

Kavya had insisted on being questioned in the familiar environs of her husband’s house

The Crime Branch (CB) questioned actor Kavya Madhavan, wife of actor Dileep, for over four hours at their residence in Aluva on Monday as part of efforts to wrap up the investigation into the 2017 actor assault case before the May 31 deadline set by the Kerala High Court.

The investigation team was led by Mohanachandran, Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch, and DySP Baiju Poulose.

The CB had to reach the residence of Kavya after she refused to turn up for questioning at the Aluva Police Club despite receiving notice earlier. The investigation team had pointed out that her interrogation as a witness is crucial in the actor assault case. The members of the investigating team probing the alleged conspiracy hatched by Dileep for endangering the police officers probing the actor assault case were also present at the time of interrogation.

Kavya had insisted on being questioned in the familiar environs of her husband’s house.

Her lawyers reportedly took refuge in Section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, according to which women, children and elderly persons roped in as witnesses should be questioned at their residence.

However, the investigation team found it problematic at many levels, not the least because of the fact that Dileep, the eighth accused in the case, resides in the same house.

Logistical issues were also cited as audio-video clips and statements of witnesses would have to be used during the interrogation for which separate arrangements would have to be made.

However, the CB decided to question the actor at her residence in view of the little time left to complete the investigation. The Kerala High Court had set May 31 as the deadline to finish the further investigation in the case.

The CB had taken the statement of Manju Warrier, actor and former wife of Dileep, another witness, at a private hotel in Kochi recently.