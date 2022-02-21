Crime Branch questions Dileep’s brother-in-law

Sooraj, who is an accused along with Dileep’s brother Anoop, appeared at the Crime Branch office in Kalamassery around 11 a.m. The interrogation was progressing at the time of filing of this report.

Sooraj, who is an accused along with Dileep’s brother Anoop, appeared at the Crime Branch office in Kalamassery around 11 a.m. The interrogation was progressing at the time of filing of this report.

The investigating team of the Crime Branch probing the conspiracy case involving actor Dileep on Monday questioned T. N. Sooraj, his brother-in-law, based on inputs received in the wake of the forensic analysis of his phones carried out at the Forensic Laboratory in Thiruvananthapuram.

Sooraj, who is an accused along with Dileep’s brother Anoop, appeared at the Crime Branch office in Kalamassery around 11 a.m. The interrogation was progressing at the time of filing of this report.

The investigation team had submitted a request before the Magistrate Court in Aluva seeking a copy of the report filed by the Forensic Laboratory in Thiruvananthapuram. The Magistrate had sent seven phones of the accused to the lab for forensic examination in the alleged conspiracy to kill the police officers probing the abduction and rape of the female actor.

The investigation team wanted to question Sooraj and Mr. Anoop based on further inputs related to their phone conversations in connection with the allegations that they had hatched a conspiracy at Mr. Dileep’s residence in Aluva to kill the police officials probing the actor abduction case.

Among the seven phones, four belonged to Mr. Dileep while two phones belonged to Sooraj and the last one was used by Mr. Anoop. The investigation team had also asked Mr. Anoop to appear before them on Monday. However, a notice was served to him to appear on Tuesday after he had cited personal reasons for not being able to turn up at the office on Monday.