Crime Branch questions cyber expert’s wife

Sai Sankar fails to appear before probe team claiming he has COVID symptoms

As the cyber security expert Sai Sankar remains untraceable, Crime Branch (CB) probing the conspiracy case for eliminating police officers involved in the actor assault case against actor Dileep and others questioned his wife on Saturday.

Sai Sankar who was supposed to appear before the investigation team on Friday following a summons issued to him did not turn up claiming that he had COVID-19 symptoms.

CB questioned his wife in Kozhikode since she owned the i-Mac computer that was seized from her establishment in Kozhikode on Thursday. The seizure was made following a forensic examination report that the computer was synced to a phone of one of the accused. Though her husband was suspected to have used it, she was questioned nevertheless since the device was in her name, CB sources said.

Meanwhile, it is learned that Sai Sankar’s family was in the dark about his claim that he had CVID-19 symptoms. CB is trying to trace him following information that he is in Ernakulam.

On Thursday, CB had raided three locations in Kozhikode including Sai Shanker’s house, a flat where his in-laws lived, and a business establishment run by his wife. The i-Mac desktop, a digital tablet, and two phones, were among the things seized during the raid.

Sai Sankar petitioned before the High Court accusing the probe team of forcing him to name Dileep’s counsel for destroying evidence from the mobile phones of the accused.