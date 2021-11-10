Crime Branch probe reveals Monson’s links with IGP

KOCHI

10 November 2021 22:16 IST

Detailed probe by senior police officials against suspended officer likely

The Crime Branch probing cases against the fake antiques dealer, Monson Mavunkal, has stumbled up on evidence allegedly linking Monson with suspended Inspector General of Police G. Lakshman.

It is learned that the evidence suggests that Mr. Lakshman was privy to some of the dealings struck by Monson for his “antiquities” and may have even intervened in such cases.

As per sources, the Crime Branch is processing the information that Monson met with a woman from Andhra Pradesh through Mr. Lakshman. Screenshots of WhatsApp chats sharing images of “antiquities” presumably with the woman for their proposed sale also emerged on Wednesday.

Complainants against Monson had also reportedly handed over screen shots and voice clips suggesting this to the investigation team.

The Crime Branch is also looking into the allegation that Mr. Lakshman had arranged accommodation for Monson at the Police Club and that he had met with a group from Andhra Pradesh in Thiruvananthapuram for the alleged antique deals. Incidentally, the officer also hails from Andhra Pradesh.

The Crime Branch is probing the visits and communications between Monson and the personal staff of the officer who, the complainants say, had visited Monson’s home more than a dozen times the past year alone. A photograph of the officer and Monson in a group inside a houseboat has also emerged, further stacking the odds against the former.

The complainants also accused, and shared WhatsaApp screenshots of the same, that the officer had arranged for the issue of travel passes to Monson and his friends amidst travel restrictions during the lockdown.

Mr. Lakshman’s name first surfaced in connection with Monson over his alleged intervention to transfer a cheating case against the fraudster back to the local police from the Crime Branch in Alappuzha.

The Crime Branch had already recorded the statement of the officer during which he denied having any financial or business deals with Monson. A more detailed probe against Mr. Lakshman by senior officials looks increasingly likely.