Crime Branch likely to record Sreelekha’s statement

July 11, 2022 19:38 IST

Court has set July 15 as the deadline to complete investigation into the actor assault case

The Crime Branch, it is learnt, will quiz R. Sreelekha, former DGP (Prisons), in the wake of her allegations against the investigation of the actor assault case of 2017. The allegations came just when the agency was trying hard to meet the court-set extended deadline of July 15 to complete the investigation of the case.

Police sources said that while it was the discretion of the investigation officer to record her statement or overlook her revelations, there was the risk of the defence summoning her as witness to depose before the court. So, the investigation officer may choose to record her statement as a precautionary measure, they said.

“A mere view of someone being innocent, even by a retired police officer, has no consequence but he or she cannot analyse the evidence in a case that is before the court and then adjudicate truth, which is the sole preserve of the court. In this case, the retired officer had mentioned four specific incidents, including that a senior ranking investigation officer had admitted to her that the photograph featuring Dileep and ‘Pulsar’ Suni was photoshopped. Hence the revelations assume far more seriousness since, if proved, they could exculpate the accused,” sources said.

It was also pointed out that if the retired officer was privy to these matters, she should have alerted the investigation officer much earlier.

Responses

Film director and one-time acquaintance Balachandrakumar whose revelations had given the case a fresh lease of life leading to a further probe has shot down Ms. Sreelekha’s revelations. Dubbing her act a conspiracy to save actor Dileep, the eighth accused in the case, he said the police was unlikely to slap a case on such an high-profile person just to appease the media. He said that not even Dileep had questioned the authenticity of the photograph featuring him with Suni.

Uma Thomas, MLA, said that it was up to society to analyse the revelations by Ms. Sreelekha. She said that she did not want to comment on a case that is before the court. She said she had already made it clear that she was with the survivor.

Ms. Sreelekha’s revelations have exploded on social media bringing her in its wake mostly brickbats. Writer N.S. Madhavan slammed the revelations in a tweet that questioned Ms. Sreelekha’s credibility. “Low credibility is her problem,” he tweeted.