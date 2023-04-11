ADVERTISEMENT

Crime Branch launches probe into bomb threats to CIAL

April 11, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The District Crime Branch (Ernakulam Rural), which has launched a probe into bomb threats received by Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) through anonymous emails, will collaborate with Cyberdome to track the IP address from which the mail was delivered.

The District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) had handed over the probe to the District Crime Branch (DCB) after CIAL received multiple email threats since Sunday evening demanding Bitcoins running into lakhs of rupees to avoid the bomb blast.

The DCB’s primary focus is on identifying the person who sent the mails, which it prima facie considers a hoax. Notwithstanding that, security for the airport has been beefed up.

