Crime Branch has material to substantiate case against Swapna: govt.

July 11, 2022 19:57 IST

The State government on Monday submitted before the Kerala High Court that the Crime Branch had collected sufficient material to substantiate the allegation that Swapna Suresh, accused in the UAE diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case, had hatched a conspiracy with some tainted persons to cause alarm and riots in the State.

The submission was made by Director General of Prosecution T.A. Shaji when a petition filed by Swapna seeking to quash two cases registered against her in Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad on the complaints that she had made defamatory statements against the Chief Minister and his family with a view to instigating riots in the State came up for hearing.

He submitted that after giving a statement under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code before a lower court, she had made a statement in public against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his family, and others in connection with the gold smuggling case.

Within no time, riots took place across the State. In fact, as many as 800 cases had been registered at various places in connection with the riots. The police had recorded statements of the witnesses in the conspiracy case as well.

The DGP submitted that she had made the statement that the Chief Minister, his wife Kamala, daughter Veena, K.T. Jaleel, MLA, P. Sreeramakrishnan, former Speaker, IAS officers Nalini Netto and M. Sivasankar were involved in anti-social and anti-national activities involving the consulate without evidence.

Her statement was per se defamatory. In fact, the police were investigating what she had stated before the media after giving the statement before the court. He contended that she could not be a witness in a case registered under the PMLA Act as she had been made an accused in the case. Nor the Enforcement Directorate had stated that she would be examined as a witness. In fact, no purpose would be served by giving the statement under Section 164 before the court.

He also submitted that if Swapna had any complaint, she should have made it before the police officer or any other law enforcement agencies. In fact, Swapna had made similar allegations before the ED and the Customs, which the agencies found to be false after investigation.

Counsel for Swapna submitted that she had revealed to the media only a part of the contents of her statement made before the court. In fact, the statement had been made with supporting evidence. The purpose of the statement could not be doubted now. She had given a similar complaint to the Customs, which did not inquire into it and supressed it.

Her intention in revealing certain facts in her statement was to inform the public, which was not illegal. When she was questioned in the conspiracy case, the Crime Branch was persistent in asking about the contents of the statements given by her under Section 164. Besides, agitations by political parties could not be termed riots. Most of the cases were registered against political party workers who demanded the resignation of the Chief Minister in the wake of her statement made before the media.

The court reserved its order on the petitions of Swapna Suresh.