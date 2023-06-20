Crime Branch grills Monson at Viyyur jail

June 20, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - KOCHI

The Crime Branch (CB) on Tuesday questioned Monson Muvankal, the alleged fake antiquities dealer, in connection with a financial fraud case.

A team of officials led by DySP Y.R. Rustom grilled Monson at the high security jail in Viyyur. The development assumes significance after the CB arraigned the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran as the second accused in the particular case. Former Deputy Inspector General S. Surendran and Inspector General G. Lakshman were also among the list of accused in the case.

Emerging after the interrogation, CB sources said that they have gathered evidence against Mr. Sudhakaran. It will be submitted before the High Court when it takes up the anticipatory bail plea of KPCC chief later this month.

The CB seemed to dispel reports that Monson had called Mr. Sudhakaran from the jail. Sources said that Monson was allowed to contact only two persons and that too on advance request in writing since he remains lodged in a high security prison. Even then he is supposed to submit the Aadhaar card details of those he intends to contact.

As per the jail documents, Monson had called only his son and his lawyer ever since he was shifted to the jail.

The investigation officer also dismissed allegations levelled by Monson that he had threatened him to invoke Mr. Sudhakaran’s name.

He said that there was no need to ask a convict sentenced to imprisonment for the rest of his natural life to name someone in a case. The investigation officer also declined to respond to CPI (M) State Secretary M.V. Govindan’s statement about the involvement of KPCC chief in the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case and that CB would look into that allegation, stating that he don’t want to make any political statements.