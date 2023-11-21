Crime Branch files fresh application for obtaining files seized by ED in the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank fraud case

November 21, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - KOCHI

The Crime Branch has moved a fresh application before the Special Court considering the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank loan scam case to direct the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to produce documents and files it had seized from the bank for forensic analysis and completing the investigation.

Sajeev C. Krishnan, Additional District Prosecutor, wanted the ED to produce the 162 files it had seized from the bank and permit the investigation officer to take them into custody.

The original files, records and loan documents have to be sent to the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory, Thrissur, and the Finger Print Bureau for examination through the Enquiry Commissioner and Special Judge (Vigilance), Thrissur.

The investigations have revealed that the accused had issued many fake loans in the name of 180 persons between 2011 and 2018 by forging the signatures and documents and siphoned off money from the bank. The signature and handwriting in the original documents need to be compared to prove the charges of forgery, the Crime Branch stated in an affidavit.

The Crime Branch is investigating the predicate offence, which forms the basis of the case booked by the ED.

All the files seized by the ED are crucial and unequivocal pieces of evidence for substantiating the predicate offences/scheduled offences. The predicate offence needs to be proved against the accused for the ED’s case to sustain.

If the predicate offence is terminated/quashed, the case booked by the ED will not be sustained. Hence, the Crime Branch, which is probing the predicate offence, shall be permitted to obtain relevant documents/files to complete the investigation in a foolproof manner, it argued.

The ED, which had earlier opposed the Crime Branch plea, will raise its contentions before the Special Court on Wednesday. The bail application of a few other accused, including C.K. Jilse, will also come up before the court on the day.