Crime Branch arrests man on charge of job fraud

March 05, 2022 21:27 IST

He allegedly duped aspirants of lakhs of rupees by promising jobs at Cochin International Airport

The Ernakulam rural district Crime Branch arrested a man on the charge of duping job aspirants of lakhs of rupees by promising them jobs at Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL).

The arrested is Joy, 53, of Chalakudy. A Kozhikode native was allegedly cheated of ₹5 lakh after promising appointment as assistant manager. He was even issued a fake appointment letter. The victim came to know of the fraud on contacting the airport authorities. Subsequently, a petition was lodged with District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik.

The accused was involved in similar cases of job fraud at Nedumbassery, Malappuram, and Thrissur. He would impress victims by boasting of influential contacts at the airport. The accused worked as salesman.

He would summon aspirants to the airport multiple times in the name of interviews only to turn them away claiming that the interview had to be postponed on some pretext. He used to issue appointment orders on a fake letterhead of the airport, the police said.

More people are suspected to have fallen prey to the fraud. Mr. Karthik warned job aspirants not to fall for such ploys, saying that the airport had an institutional mechanism for recruitment.

A team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police V. Rajeev, Sub Inspectors N. Sabu and P.C. Prasad, Assistant Sub Inspector Gopakumar, and senior civil police officers K.H. Muhammed Ali, Joy Cherian, and Sarathkumar made the arrest.