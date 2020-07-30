Kochi

Cremation held in Catholic cemetery

An 81-year-old woman from Thrikkakara Municipality, who died of COVID-19 on Wednesday, was cremated at the cemetery of the St. Michael’s parish of the Catholic Church on Thursday before her remains were buried with due ceremonies.

The cremation was conducted by volunteers in personal protection gear as per COVID-19 containment rules.

The cremation was done as per a special permission granted by the Archdiocese of Varappuzha in the backdrop of COVID-19 spread. Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil had issued a pastoral letter on July 22 advising the faithful about the technical difficulties in holding burial in cemeteries in low-lying areas.

The direction was to cremate the body and then bury the remains with due ceremonies.

