Creditors secure court order to auction off new office building of Kochi Corporation

Civic body owes them a compensation of ₹3 crore for acquiring holdings for SA Road project

Civic body owes them a compensation of ₹3 crore for acquiring holdings for SA Road project

The Kochi Corporation is faced with an unenviable situation of its upcoming office building at Marine Drive going for auction, as five of its creditors have secured a court order for auctioning the building for realising the money due to them.

The Corporation owes around ₹3 crore to five persons as compensation for acquiring their holdings way back in 2006 for the Sahodaran Ayyappan Road project. Though the property was acquired 17 years ago, the civic body failed to pay the owners the money due to them. The creditors were left with no other option but to get a court order for attaching the building and putting it under hammer for realising the amount due to them, said T.R.S. Kumar, the lawyer for the creditors.

The Corporation could either pay the creditors the amount due to them or file an appeal against the order of the Sub Court, Ernakulam, which ordered the attachment of the property, he said.

The cash-strapped civic body is also facing the challenge of paying another ₹50 crore as compensation to a few landowners at Brahmapuram whose property was acquired by it for setting up the solid waste treatment plant. It is in this holding that the State government has proposed the waste-to-energy plant.

Incidentally, Mayor M. Anilkumar had earlier requested Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal to take back the remaining land at Brahmapuram, as the government was deducting a significant amount from its annual Plan fund in lieu of the money it had shelled out for the land.

The last meeting of the Corporation council had witnessed the Opposition raising a banner of protest against what it termed the “poor financial situation of the civic body.”

Mr. Anilkumar said the issue had not come to his notice. The Corporation will take a decision after looking into the details of the case and seeking legal opinion.