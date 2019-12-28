Kochi

‘Credibility crisis in constitutional institutions’

Kurian Joseph, former judge of the Supreme Court, said all constitutional institutions in the country are facing a credibility crisis like never before.

Speaking at the 13th national conference of the All India Lawyers Union on the ‘Challenges faced by the Indian Constitution in the Present Era’, he said this sort of a situation was unthinkable some 10-15 years ago.

According to him, the only instance where the judiciary failed to live up to the expectations of the people earlier was during the Emergency and the country suffered its consequences.

He said the holy book of every Indian was the constitution of India.

He reminded lawyers that they had a duty to defend the Constitution.

