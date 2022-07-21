CREDAI property show in Kochi from Friday

The 29th edition of CREDAI (Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India) Kochi Property Show will begin here on Friday.

The exhibition had been put off over the last two years owing to the pandemic. It is being organised over three days between July 22 and 24 at Chackolas Pavillion Centre near Kalamassery, said a communication here.

The exhibition is open to the public between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Jaffar Malik, District Collector, will inaugurate the event at 10 a.m. on Friday. The expo is supported by the State Bank of India.

The communication said the CREDAI property show was the largest property expo in Kerala, and that the most prominent builders in the state would be part of the show.

Financial institutions offering home loans will be part of the event. Bank of Baroda, HDFC Limited, ICICI, South Indian Bank, and the Union Bank of India will be among the participants.