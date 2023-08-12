ADVERTISEMENT

CREDAI property show ends today

August 12, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Curtains will come down on the three-day CREDAI Property Show on Sunday. The show, which opened on Friday, has received a great response, said the organisers. There has been “overwhelming support from eager home seekers and the impressive footfall has turned the Expo into a resounding success,” the organisers said.

Six leading banks and housing financial institutions are backing the property expo at the Chakolas Pavilion Event Center on Container Road, Kalamassery. The visitors have a wide choice from the property expo, which has 31 stalls showcasing over 100 projects from Kochi’s esteemed builders. The range of options spans various locations. The show is open between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

