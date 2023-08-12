CREDAI property show ends today

August 12, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - KOCHI

Curtains will come down on the three-day CREDAI Property Show on Sunday. The show, which opened on Friday, has received a great response, said the organisers. There has been “overwhelming support from eager home seekers and the impressive footfall has turned the Expo into a resounding success,” the organisers said.

Six leading banks and housing financial institutions are backing the property expo at the Chakolas Pavilion Event Center on Container Road, Kalamassery. The visitors have a wide choice from the property expo, which has 31 stalls showcasing over 100 projects from Kochi’s esteemed builders. The range of options spans various locations. The show is open between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.