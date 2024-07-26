GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CREDAI property expo from July 26

Published - July 26, 2024 01:34 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The 33rd CREDAI Kochi Property Expo, the NRI Home Fest 2024, will get under way at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium at Kaloor on July 26.

P.H. Kurian, KRERA Chairman, will inaugurate the expo at 4 p.m. It will feature a diverse range of residential and commercial properties and offer investment opportunities, catering to the discerning needs of homebuyers and investors.

Over 100 projects from reputed builders across prime locations in Kochi will be presented. Leading banks and financial institutions will also be present at the three-day expo.

