Kochi

Creche likely to be opened at Ernakulam Collectorate next week

Special Correspondent KOCHI August 05, 2022 18:46 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 18:46 IST

The Women and Child Development department is likely to open a crèche on the District Collectorate campus at Kakkanad next week.

The department has entrusted the operation of the crèche with an NGO. The facility, which can accommodate 20 to 25 children, is being given finishing touches with the inauguration tentatively fixed for August 10.

Advertisement
Advertisement

A crèche had operated on the campus before the pandemic outbreak. “Our facility is part of the network of 25 crèches proposed by the department across the State. It will be open to the public and not restricted to employees of the Collectorate alone,” said Premna Manoj Shankar, Women and Child Development Officer, Ernakulam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A second crèche has been proposed at Government Medical College, Kalamassery. However, it may be a while before it turns operational since civil works are pending.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...