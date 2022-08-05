Creche likely to be opened at Ernakulam Collectorate next week

The Women and Child Development department is likely to open a crèche on the District Collectorate campus at Kakkanad next week.

The department has entrusted the operation of the crèche with an NGO. The facility, which can accommodate 20 to 25 children, is being given finishing touches with the inauguration tentatively fixed for August 10.

A crèche had operated on the campus before the pandemic outbreak. “Our facility is part of the network of 25 crèches proposed by the department across the State. It will be open to the public and not restricted to employees of the Collectorate alone,” said Premna Manoj Shankar, Women and Child Development Officer, Ernakulam.

A second crèche has been proposed at Government Medical College, Kalamassery. However, it may be a while before it turns operational since civil works are pending.