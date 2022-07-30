Creators of popular Facebook reels converge in Kochi

July 30, 2022 19:59 IST

Event a platform for collaboration among content creators

Recognising the ever-increasing number of popular reels from Kerala, Meta (formerly Facebook) organised a meet in Kochi on Friday to celebrate the creators effectively using the short videos to explore the global stage.

Over 300 creators such as Pearle Maaney, Unni Mukundan, Suresh Pillai, Jakes Bejoy, Shakir Subhan, and Meeth and Miri attended the event. Kochi was chosen as the destination for the event, considering the surge of creators from Kerala pushing the boundaries of humour, music and entertainment for redefining local culture in the new age through their reels.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The event was aimed at celebrating the creators, some of whom have acquired national and global following in the past couple of years. Apart from being a platform for collaboration among the creators, it also helped them keep abreast of the latest features and offerings from Instagram and Facebook.

“Creators from Kerala are spurring a lot of trends, and have acquired a national and regional following. As a platform, we want to celebrate these creators, and provide them with a stage for collaboration,” said Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships at Facebook India (Meta).

“Reels has been a growth engine for creators. It has given a chance for newer creators to showcase their passion and get discovered by Instagram’s large diverse community. The short video format today is the number one way of knowing what’s happening in our city, and which dance step and music track has got Kerala hooked. This is also where brands are discovering creators for their regional campaigns,” said Ms. Maaney, talk-show-host-turned-actor.

“I’m glad the local creator community has this chance to meet and interact with each other, and brew interesting content together. With the number of new people who’ve become stars because of their entertaining reels, it was important for them to have such a stage. I hope this triggers a culture of collaboration in Kerala,” said Mr. Subhan, also known as ‘Mallu Traveler’.

Recently, Meta’s creator education program ‘Born on Instagram’, which has an e-learning course for creators to learn about the latest from Instagram, and the best practices on creating great content, was translated into Malayalam.