Creative spirit of children gives a boost to campaign against pandemic

Kochi

16 April 2021 18:43 IST

Two-minute-long video drives home the need to comply with protocol

Before the new restrictions in the wake of the second wave of the pandemic kicked in, a video was uploaded on the official Facebook page of District Collector S. Suhas that has since then been viewed by over 21,000 people.

The just over two-minute-long video, which sought to create awareness against the pandemic and drove home the need to comply with the COVID protocol was made by seven schoolgoing children who were members of the Kudumbashree Mission’s Bala Sabha in Asamannoor panchayat.

The thought-provoking video had a kid representing the coronavirus going from house to house looking for victims to infect before training its eyes on three careless children sitting by the road without wearing mask. They are then chased by the virus and along the way, they stage a fightback by wearing mask and sanitising hands that eventually leaves the virus dropped dead.

Advertising

Advertising

The concept was the brainchild of Sangeetha, a member of the Community Development Society of ward 8 in Asamannoor panchayat and the mother of Navaneeth S, who eventually directed the video.

“The video was shot using a smartphone camera for which alone we sought outside help,” said the ninth standard student. He was assisted by Nithya Suresh and Amrutha.

Though the four who acted in the video – Shabarinath, Adin, Dwidin, and Abhishek – had no previous experience, the shooting could be wrapped in a single day. Abhishek doubled up as the editor falling back on his self-taught skills. “Editing was completed in an hour using a mobile app. I have been doing small videos for WhatsApp groups,” said Abhishek, a fifth standard student.

The video was posted in the CDS WhatsApp group from where it found its way to the collector’s Facebook page.

“It was much appreciated and inspired more children with Bala Sabhas to undertake similar initiatives,” said S. Renjini, district coordinator, Kudumbasree Mission, Ernakulam. Since then the Mission has actively roped in Bala Sabha members in the awareness campaign against the pandemic.

The team behind the video is now planning another video to promote vaccination.