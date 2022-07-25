Creating awareness on mangrove conservation

Kufos conducts training programme for schoolchildren

As part of World Mangrove Day celebrations, the Centre for Climate Resilience and Environment Management at the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) conducted a one-day training and awareness programme on mangroves for schoolchildren on its Puthuvype campus on Monday.

Kufos Vice Chancellor K. Riji John said mangroves were under threat worldwide due to development projects, and Kerala was not an exception.

He pointed out that there was a need for accurate mapping of mangroves to bring out the exact extent of mangrove areas in Kerala. He also stressed on the importance of mangroves in stopping coastal erosion and mitigating climate change. B. Manojkumar, Registrar of the university, presided over the function. Devika Pillai, Director of Research, and Linoy Libini, head, fisheries station at Puthuvype, were among those who addressed the students.

The students planted a hundred mangrove saplings on the campus, which will be converted into an experimental plot to conduct scientific studies on mangroves in the future.

A detailed class on mangroves found in Kerala followed the planting of the saplings. The students also took a boat ride to the mangrove forest ecosystem within the campus.