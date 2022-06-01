Crazy ward member embarks on door-to-door campaign

Pampakkuda panchayat member wants to reach out to people even without polls

‘Are you crazy’ has been the one exclamation thrown at Jinu C. Chandy, member of Ward 12 of Pampakkuda grama panchayat in Piravom, repeatedly ever since he aired his idea to reach out to the people in his ward in a month-long door-to-door campaign.

After all, for a people’s representative to go to the people when no election is around the corner is no less than craziness in popular perception. But that did not discourage the first-time member from kick-starting his campaign on Wednesday. The hiccups he faced recently while distributing a grant for toilet maintenance proved a trigger for the campaign.

It turned out that the most eligible for the grant than the ones who actually received it never even applied for it, either because they were not aware about the scheme or did not have the money to spare till the reimbursement was received on the completion of the work.

“Thirteen such eligible beneficiaries were identified and the maintenance was facilitated by arranging credit with the material dealers. But the incident served as a wake-up call for me as I realised that there is hardly any data about the families within my ward that would help me to act proactively, especially in the distribution of individual benefits under various schemes,” Mr.. Jinu said.

He proposes to collect comprehensive data about the families through personal interactions for which he has even prepared questionnaire. Apart from elections, the people’s representatives approach people either during a death or marriage in a family and both occasions leave little room for meaningful interactions, Mr. Jinu said.

He started with a WhatsApp group for the ward at the time of his election and the number of groups has since then rose to seven where matters affecting the ward are discussed, especially farming considering that the panchayat is an agri-centric local body.

Mr. Chandy claims to have initiated a cooperative model of farming with people’s participation and launched paddy cultivation on 32 acres. “A polder that was remaining fallow was identified and brought under farming. The idea behind the month-long people’s campaign is to mobilise all such important data relating to the ward,” he said.